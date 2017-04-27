BRIEF-Eastman Chemical reports qtrly earnings per diluted share $1.89

BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
April 27 Eastman Chemical Co
* Eastman Chemical Co - qtrly sales revenue $2,303 million versus $2,236 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.83
* Eastman Chemical Co says continue to expect adjusted eps growth in 2017 to be between 8-12 percent
* Qtrly earnings per diluted share $1.89
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $2.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017
* Files for offering of $25 million of its senior notes due 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rd3JR1) Further company coverage: