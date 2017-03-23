版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Eastman chemical says CEO Mark J. Costa's 2016 total compensation $11.4 mln vs $9.9 mln in 2015

March 23 Eastman Chemical Co:

* CEO Mark J. Costa's 2016 total compensation $11.4 million versus $9.9 million in 2015 - Sec Filing Source text (bit.ly/2ngT1Wb) Further company coverage:
