BRIEF-Eastplats to seek order to strike application in South Africa related to 2007 agreement

March 20 Eastern Platinum Ltd:

* Eastplats to seek order to strike application In South Africa related to 2007 agreement

* has taken steps to oppose claim filed in South Africa made by Alpha Global Capital Inc

* is of view that no amount is currently owing to Alpha Global, it is not entitled to any remedy in connection with alleged claim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
