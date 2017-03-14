版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Eastside Distilling acquires Motherlode Craft Spirit's bottling business

March 14 Eastside Distilling Inc

* Eastside Distilling acquires Motherlode Craft Spirit's bottling business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
