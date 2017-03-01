版本:
2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Easyvista FY revenue up 14 pct on FY 2015

March 1 Easyvista SA:

* Easyvista posts strong FY 2016 earnings growth with robust saas sales; investor confidence propels aggressive innovation and market expansion

* FY 2016 total revenue growth: 14 pct increase over FY 2015

