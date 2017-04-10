BRIEF-Eaton, Cummins announce joint venture

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Cummins Inc:
* Eaton and cummins Inc announce joint venture for automated transmissions for heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles
* Under terms of agreement, Eaton will receive $600 million in cash from Cummins for 50 percent interest in joint venture.
* Cummins and Eaton will each own 50 percent of new joint venture
* Cummins will consolidate joint venture results as part of its components business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022