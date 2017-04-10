版本:
BRIEF-Eaton, Cummins announce joint venture

April 10 Cummins Inc:

* Eaton and cummins Inc announce joint venture for automated transmissions for heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles

* Under terms of agreement, Eaton will receive $600 million in cash from Cummins for 50 percent interest in joint venture.

* Cummins and Eaton will each own 50 percent of new joint venture

* Cummins will consolidate joint venture results as part of its components business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
