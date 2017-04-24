BRIEF-Eaton Vance confirms a former portfolio manager of unit agreed to plead guilty to fraud charges - SEC filing

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Eaton Vance Corp :
* Confirmed an equity options trader and portfolio manager formerly employed by unit, agreed to plead guilty to charges brought by U.S. Attorney For District of Massachusetts
* Initiated complete investigation, committed to ensuring co's funds are fully reimbursed for any harm they have suffered from Amell's fraud
* Says Kevin J. Amell agreed to plead guilty to charges admitting to "defrauding" one or more Eaton Vance-sponsored closed-end funds- SEC filing
* U.S. SEC also announced fraud charges against Kevin Amell relating to his "illegal activities" - SEC filing
* Amell agreed to forfeit about $2 million for diverting trading profits to an undisclosed personal brokerage account over period of about 2 years Source text : (bit.ly/2ptgHsO) Further company coverage:
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: