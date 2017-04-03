版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 23:57 BJT

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp announces proposed offering of senior notes

April 3 Eaton Vance Corp

* Eaton Vance Corp announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Says a proposed public offering of ten-year senior notes

* Says intends to use net proceeds to redeem all of outstanding $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.50% senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐