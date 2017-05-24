Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Eaton Vance Corp:
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eaton Vance Corp - consolidated net inflows of $12.9 billion in Q2 versus net inflows of $2.1 billion
* Eaton Vance Corp- Q2 revenue $374.632 million versus $323.3 million
* Eaton Vance Corp says consolidated aum were $387.0 billion on April 30, 2017, an increase of 21 percent
* Eaton Vance Corp says average consolidated assets under management were $376.5 billion in Q2 of fiscal 2017, up 22 percent
* Q2 revenue view $371.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eaton Vance Corp - consolidated sales and other inflows were $39.0 billion in Q2 of fiscal 2017, up 40 percent from $27.8 billion in Q2 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.