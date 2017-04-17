版本:
BRIEF-Eaton Vance says consolidated assets under management of $380.9 bln on March 31

April 17 Eaton Vance Corp:

* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management

* Consolidated assets under management of $380.9 billion on March 31, 2017 versus $363.7 billion on Jan 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
