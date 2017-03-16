版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Ebay Advertising says announcing a shift in advertising strategy

March 16 Ebay Inc

* Ebay Advertising - announcing a shift in advertising strategy to focus on first-party data and offerings

* Ebay Advertising - building direct ad sales team, focused on developing commerce partnerships with global brands

* Ebay Advertising - 48% increase in number of advertising customers acquired in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐