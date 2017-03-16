BRIEF-Ebay Advertising says announcing a shift in advertising strategy

US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as Fed minutes release draws near
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 16 Ebay Inc
* Ebay Advertising - announcing a shift in advertising strategy to focus on first-party data and offerings
* Ebay Advertising - building direct ad sales team, focused on developing commerce partnerships with global brands
* Ebay Advertising - 48% increase in number of advertising customers acquired in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Wednesday it plans to expand its use of blockchain technology, pitching a service for buyers and sellers of natural gas that should help speed up and simplify transactions.
* Says plan can help cos exceed save more than $3 bln post merger (Adds details, shares)