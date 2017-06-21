版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-Ebay says launched price match guarantee on more than 50,000 deals in U.S.

June 21 Ebay Inc :

* Ebay - Launched price match guarantee on more than 50,000 deals in the United States

* Ebay - Co guarantees eligible deal to be best price online, or Ebay will match lower price of competitor Source text : (bit.ly/2rQUG8Y) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐