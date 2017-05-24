BRIEF-Ebix acquires 80 pct stake in ItzCash for $120 million

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Ebix Inc
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* Says under terms of agreement, ItzCash was valued at a total enterprise value of about $150 million
* Ebix inc says acquisition is expected to be accretive to ebix earnings within next 6 to 9 months
* Says acquisition is expected to be accretive to Ebix earnings within next 6 to 9 months
* Ebix acquired an 80 percent stake in ItzCash for $120 million including upfront cash of $76 million
* Ebix decided to retain entire management team led by managing director of ItzCash Naveen Surya
* Says co funded transaction using internal cash reserves from its Indian and Singapore subsidiaries
* Ebix Inc - it has entered into a joint venture with India-based Essel Group, while acquiring an 80% stake in ItzCash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.