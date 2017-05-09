BRIEF-Ebix Q1 Q1 earnings per share $0.83

May 9 Ebix Inc:

* Ebix Q1 diluted eps rose 24 pct to a record $0.83 on revenues of $79.1m

* Q1 earnings per share $0.83

* Q1 revenue $79.1 million versus $71.1 million

* Ebix - "from an M&A standpoint, we continue to pursue a few acquisition opportunities"

* Ebix Inc - "hope to announce one such strategic acquisition soon" that has potential to be major growth drivers for co