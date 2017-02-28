版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Ebix Q4 earnings per share $0.76

Feb 28 Ebix Inc

* Ebix reports record quarterly results with operating cash flow of $30.7 million, revenues of $80.0m and diluted eps of $0.76; full year revenues rose 12% to $298.3m and diluted eps rose 25% to $2.86

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 revenue $80 million versus $70.2 million

* Ebix inc - "we believe that we are well positioned for another solid year in 2017." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐