BRIEF-Echelon reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.62 from continuing operations

May 3 Echelon Financial Holdings Inc

* Echelon Insurance reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.19 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.62 from continuing operations

* Says closing book value per share as of Q1-end of $12.10, an increase of 3.4% over Q4 of 2016

* Echelon Financial Holdings Inc - Qtrly net earned premiums $49 million versus $43.3 million