BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics says Q1 revenue up 3 pct to $415.8 mln

April 26 Echo Global Logistics Inc

* Echo Global Logistics reports record first quarter revenue; up 3% year over year

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $415.8 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $455 million to $485 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $416.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $471.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
