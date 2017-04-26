BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics says Q1 revenue up 3 pct to $415.8 mln

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Echo Global Logistics Inc
* Echo Global Logistics reports record first quarter revenue; up 3% year over year
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $415.8 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $455 million to $485 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $416.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $471.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement