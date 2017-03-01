版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Echostar says announced consummation on February 28, 2017 of share exchange agreement executed in January with Dish Network Corporation

March 1 Echostar Corp

* Says announced consummation on February 28, 2017 of share exchange agreement executed in January with Dish Network Corporation

* Says Echostar intends to promptly retire HRG tracking stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
