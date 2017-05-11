BRIEF-ECN Capital $0.05 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q1-2017

May 11 ECN Capital Corp:

* ECN Capital reports $0.05 in after tax adjusted eps in q1-2017

* ECN Capital Corp says book value per common share as at march 31, 2017 was $4.75 versus $4.47 as at end of previous three-month period

* ECN Capital -originations for three-month period ending march 31, 2017 were $398.2 million versus $533.8 million for previous three-month period ending December 31, 2016

* ECN Capital Corp says total earning assets under management on a continuing basis as at march 31, 2017 were $5.7 billion, versus $6.2 billion as at December 31, 2016

* ECN Capital Corp says s board of directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per outstanding common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: