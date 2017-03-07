BRIEF-ECN Capital reports $0.07 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q4-2016

March 7 ECN Capital Corp

* Qtrly reported after-tax adjusted operating income of $0.07 per share

* ECN Capital reports $0.07 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q4-2016

* Total earning assets under management as at December 31, 2016 were $7.9 billion versus $7.5 billion as at September 30, 2016

* Book value per common share as at December 31, 2016 was $4.47 versus $4.42 as at end of previous three-month period

* In quarter, company recorded a one-time charge of $13.2 million relating to separation and restructuring of ECN Further company coverage: