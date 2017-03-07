BRIEF-ECN Capital reports $0.07 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q4-2016

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 ECN Capital Corp
* Qtrly reported after-tax adjusted operating income of $0.07 per share
* ECN Capital reports $0.07 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q4-2016
* Total earning assets under management as at December 31, 2016 were $7.9 billion versus $7.5 billion as at September 30, 2016
* Book value per common share as at December 31, 2016 was $4.47 versus $4.42 as at end of previous three-month period
* In quarter, company recorded a one-time charge of $13.2 million relating to separation and restructuring of ECN Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock