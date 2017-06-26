版本:
BRIEF-ECN Capital to commence a normal course issuer bid

June 26 ECN Capital Corp

* ECN Capital Corp announces its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid

* ECN Capital Corp - bid would permit company to repurchase for cancellation up to 10% of "public float" of company's issued and outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
