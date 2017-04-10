版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Eco Oro-institutional shareholder services annouces nominee recomendation

April 10 Eco Oro Minerals Corp

* institutional shareholder services recommended shareholders vote for nominees Anna Stylianides,Hubert Marleau,David Kay,Mark Mosley-Williams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
