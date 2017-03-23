版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Eco Oro Minerals files notice of petition with British Columbia Supreme Court

March 23 Eco Oro Minerals Corp:

* Eco Oro Minerals-notice of petition filed with British Columbia supreme court by shareholder group led by Courtenay Wolfe,Harrington Global Opportunities Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
