BRIEF-Eco Oro Minerals says commences application in Court relating to dissidents claims

May 19 Eco Oro Minerals Corp

* Eco oro minerals - on may 11, commenced application in court for declaration that since at least nov 2016 some or all of respondents violated take-over bid requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
