版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Eco Oro minerals shareholder Susan Milton has voted her blue proxy, for 6 new independent directors

April 12 Concerned shareholders of Eco Oro Minerals Corp:

* Concerned shareholders of Eco Oro Minerals Corp- shareholder Susan Milton has voted her blue proxy, for six new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
