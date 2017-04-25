版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Eco Oro provides shareholder update

April 25 Eco Oro Minerals Corp:

* Eco Oro provides shareholder update

* Eco Oro Minerals Corp says court ordered that annual general and special meeting be adjourned to date to be set by board prior to Sept 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
