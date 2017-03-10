BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Q4 loss per share $0.34

March 10 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc

* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; expanding into us market while maintaining firm position in Argentina

* Q4 loss per share $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company does not plan to provide any official guidance for 2017

* Qtrly revenues $2.1 million versus $2.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S