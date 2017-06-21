BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings

June 21 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc-
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note
agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir
tree deemed paid, been terminated
* No termination penalty or fee was incurred in connection
with termination of notes agreement - sec filing
* Co's conversion of the notes into common stock on june 20
reduced co's debt by approximately $41.4 million
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions-fir tree beneficially owns about
70.84% of co's outstanding shares of common stock that were
issued, outstanding on may 15, 2017
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc - upon issuance of 29.5
million shares of common stock to fir tree on june 20, 2017, a
change of control of co occurred
