公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 11:42 BJT

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces an increase to previously announced offering

Feb 16 Ecobalt Solutions Inc

* Ecobalt announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal financing

* Under revised terms of offering, underwriters agreed to buy 15 million units of Co at a price of C$1.00 per unit

