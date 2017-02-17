BRIEF-Ecobalt announces an increase to previously announced offering

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 16 Ecobalt Solutions Inc
* Ecobalt announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal financing
* Under revised terms of offering, underwriters agreed to buy 15 million units of Co at a price of C$1.00 per unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset