BRIEF-Ecolab enters into accelerated share repurchase agreement

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Ecolab Inc:
* Ecolab Inc - as part share repurchase program, entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
* Ecolab Inc - under ASR agreement, company will repurchase a variable number of shares of its outstanding common stock from JPMorgan for $300 million
* Ecolab Inc - under ASR agreement, initial delivery of repurchased shares to be on or about February 28, 2017- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2l5ll9F) Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.