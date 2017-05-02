BRIEF-Ecolab sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 to $1.15

May 2 Ecolab Inc:

* Ecolab first quarter reported diluted eps $0.86 adjusted diluted EPS $0.80, +4pct expects full year 2017 adjusted diluted EPS of $4.70 to $4.90

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 to $1.15

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.70 to $4.90

* Ecolab Inc- expect second half of year to show better earnings growth comparisons than first half

* Ecolab Inc- expect foreign currency translation to have an unfavorable impact of approximately 1 percentage point on full year sales

* Ecolab Inc qtrly net sales $3,161.6 million versus $3,097.4 million

* Ecolab - higher delivered product costs are expected to have an increased impact in q2, particularly in global industrial and global energy segments

* Ecolab Inc - expect q2 special charges, including acquisition, integration costs associated with anios and swisher, to be about $0.02 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $3.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab sees foreign currency translation to have estimated 1 percent point (approximately $0.05 per share) unfavorable impact on FY earnings per share