公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三

BRIEF-Ecology and Environment reports Q3 earnings per share $0.06

June 14 Ecology And Environment Inc

* Reports higher earnings in third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 net revenue $24.2 million versus $25.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
