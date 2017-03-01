版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-ECOMDASH ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PITNEY BOWES

March 1 Ecomdash:

* ECOMDASH SAYS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PITNEY BOWES; PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE PITNEY BOWES ADDED TO ECOMDASH'S SUITE OF INTEGRATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
