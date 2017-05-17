BRIEF-Ecopetrol announces non-filing of annual report on form 20-f for year-end 2016

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Ecopetrol Sa
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016
* Does not anticipate any changes from results reported in its 2016 earnings release published on march 6, 2017
* Audit committee of board retained u.s.-based outside law firm to commence third-party investigation
* Ecopetrol says the company and Reficar have cooperated closely and extensively with control entities in furthering their investigations
* ICC proceeding is currently in its preliminary stage and is scheduled for a hearing in October 2018.
* No current executives of Ecopetrol, Reficar or members of board are included in prosecutor's office press release Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.