BRIEF-Ecopetrol announces oil discovery at Santander

March 30 Ecopetrol SA:

* Ecopetrol announces oil discovery at Santander

* Finding occurred at Boranda-1 well, at a depth of 3.6 kilometers

* Region shows oil sands with a total thickness of 40 meters

* Potential of mature basins in Colombia has been confirmed

* For 2017, Ecopetrol has an exploration budget of us$652 million, with which it will drill 17 wells directly and with partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
