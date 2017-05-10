版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 01:34 BJT

BRIEF-EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 pct passive stake in Tocagen

May 10 Tocagen Inc

* EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2pzZABZ Further company coverage:
