BRIEF-Ecostim completes recapitalization with Fir Tree Partners

March 6 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc -
* Ecostim completes recapitalization with fir tree partners;
secures $17 million in new funding positioning the company for
growth and a debt free balance sheet
* Affiliate of fir tree partners entered into a transaction
with an affiliate of albright capital management llc
* Eco-Stim energy solutions inc - ftp purchased from acm $22
million aggregate principal amount of company's outstanding 14%
convertible notes due 2018
* Ftp purchased from acm approximately two million shares of
company's outstanding common stock
* Eco-Stim energy solutions inc - co issued to ftp
additional $17 million aggregate principal amount of convertible
notes
* Eco-Stim energy solutions- issued to ftp about $2.4
million principal amount of additional convertible notes in
payment of interest on existing notes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: