2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Ecostim Energy Solutions awarded new long-term contract

May 3 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc

* Ecostim Energy Solutions awarded new long-term contract -- value should exceed $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
