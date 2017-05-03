版本:
BRIEF-Ecosynthetix reports first quarter net sales $3.6 million

May 3 Ecosynthetix Inc

* Ecosynthetix reports first quarter 2017 results

* Ecosynthetix Inc - recorded net sales of $3.6 million in q1 2017, up 22% compared to same period in 2016

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per common share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
