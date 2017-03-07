版本:
BRIEF-Ecosynthetix reports Q4 loss per share of $0.04

March 7 Ecosynthetix Inc

* Ecosynthetix reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Says recorded Q4 net sales of $4.7 million in Q4 2016, up 57 pct compared to same period in 2015

* Says Q4 loss earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
