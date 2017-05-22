BRIEF-EDAP announces CMS approval of new reimbursement code for HIFU ablation of prostate

BRIEF-FMC Corp announces definitive agreement to sell Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS
* FMC Corporation announces definitive agreement to sell omega-3 business to pelagia as
May 22 EDAP TMS SA
* EDAP announces CMS approval of new reimbursement code for Hifu ablation of the prostate
* Says the code for HIFU ablation of prostate will take effect July 1st, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FMC Corporation announces definitive agreement to sell omega-3 business to pelagia as
* Point72 Asset Management L.P. reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Conn's Inc as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2s0PfUX) Further company coverage:
* Ensync Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $25 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t4Bd4j) Further company coverage: