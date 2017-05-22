版本:
BRIEF-EDAP announces CMS approval of new reimbursement code for HIFU ablation of prostate

May 22 EDAP TMS SA

* EDAP announces CMS approval of new reimbursement code for Hifu ablation of the prostate

* Says the code for HIFU ablation of prostate will take effect July 1st, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
