2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Edap sees Q4 2016 revenue 10.7 million euro

Feb 23 Edap Tms SA

* Edap announces preliminary unaudited full year 2016 revenue

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue EUR 10.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 10 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about EUR 35.6 million

* Says unaudited Q4 2016 revenue is estimated to be EUR 10.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
