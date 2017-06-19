版本:
BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove

June 19 Brightcove Inc:

* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing

* Edenbrook Capital LLC says acquired 5.0 percent stake in Brightcove Inc for investment purposes Source text: (bit.ly/2shVWkb) Further company coverage:
