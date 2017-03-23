版本:
2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Edeniq brings fraud and other cross-claims against Aemetis

March 23 Aemetis Inc

* Edeniq Inc - Has filed a cross-complaint against Aemetis Inc. for fraud and negligent misrepresentation among other claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
