July 6 (Reuters) - Edge Therapeutics Inc

* Edge Therapeutics announces commercial supply agreement for EG-1962 with Oakwood Laboratories

* Edge Therapeutics Inc - also entered agreement for initial product launch of EG-1962

* Edge Therapeutics Inc - entered supply agreement, amended and restated development agreement with Oakwood Laboratories for manufacturing of EG-1962 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: