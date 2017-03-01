BRIEF-Edgewater Q4 loss per share $0.28

March 1 Edgewater Technology Inc:

* Edgewater reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Edgewater Technology Inc - we anticipate that service revenue will be in range of $25.0 million to $26.0 million during Q1 of 2017

* Q4 loss per share $0.28

* Q4 revenue $29.8 million versus $28.4 million

* Edgewater Technology Inc - for full year 2017, company is targeting low single-digit service revenue growth

* Edgewater Technology Inc - for full year 2017, company is targeting doubling its cloud-based service revenue on a year-over-year basis