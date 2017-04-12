版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-Edisun Power Europe FY revenues up at CHF 8.23 mln

April 12 Edisun Power Europe AG:

* FY revenues up 8% to 8.23 million Swiss francs ($8.17 million)

* FY EBITDA up 12% to 5.87 million francs, net profit up 34% to 0.96 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐