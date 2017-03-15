版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Editas medicine announces proposed offering of common stock

March 15 Editas Medicine Inc

* Editas Medicine, Inc., announces proposed offering of common stock

* Says offering 4.00 million common shares

* Editas Medicine Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund preclinical studies and clinical trials for our lca10 program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
