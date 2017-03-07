BRIEF-Editas Medicine enters into amendment to amended and restated cas9*i license agreement

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Editas Medicine Inc
* Entered into amendment to amended and restated CAS9*I license agreement with Harvard and Broad Institute.
* Amended agreement to grant exclusive license from broad to co with respect to certain patent rights that Rockefeller University has Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock