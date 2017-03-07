版本:
BRIEF-Editas Medicine enters into amendment to amended and restated cas9*i license agreement

March 7 Editas Medicine Inc

* Entered into amendment to amended and restated CAS9*I license agreement with Harvard and Broad Institute.

* Amended agreement to grant exclusive license from broad to co with respect to certain patent rights that Rockefeller University has Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
