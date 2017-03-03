版本:
BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million

March 3 Editas Medicine Inc

* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing

* Editas medicine inc - in addition, selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 15.2 million shares of co's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
